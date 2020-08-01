Maple Valley teen found alive after missing for eight days

18-year-old Giovanna ‘Gia’ Fuda has been found alive Saturday, according to a King County Sheriff's Office spokersperson.

KCSO tweeted an update around 3:45 p.m., stating she was found by search and rescue crews in the woods near Highway 2 in Stevens Pass.

Information about her condition have not been released. Q13 will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Detectives worked for over week to find the missing teen after her personal items were dound inside her vehicle, but her phone was powered off.

King County Search and Rescue bloodhounds also assisted in the search.

Gia's family had not heard from her since she left their Maple Valley home July 24. Gia’s 2008 Silver Toyota Corolla was found west of Stevens Pass on US Hwy 2 on Saturday by a DOT worker. On Sunday, detectives determined that she had run out of gas.

Advertisement

Detectives determined that Gia stopped at a coffee shop east of Index US Hwy 2 Friday morning before running out of gas.