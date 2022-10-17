MAP: See all the businesses participating in Seattle Restaurant Week

article

More than 150 restaurants, food trucks, and pop-ups will be participating in this year's Seattle Restaurant Week promotion–

This year will be a little different for diners though.

"Though in the past many restaurants offered deep discounts to diners, SRW has pivoted to better meet the needs of restaurants," SRW said.

Instead, there will be curated menus priced at $20, $35, $50, or $65 at the participating restaurants across greater Seattle.

You can see a full list of participating restaurants here. You can sort by neighborhood, type of food and by gluten-free/vegan/vegetarian options.

The promotion runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5.

Participating restaurants have the option to support the Good Food Kitchens Give A Meal program through earnings. Good Food Kitchens is an initiative of the Good Food Economy program, which connects food businesses and organizations serving Puget Sound to strengthen the local food pipeline and build a resilient, sustainable, and just local food economy.