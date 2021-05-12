Man shot to death by passerby was harassing, beating up strangers: Witness

New details have emerged connected to a shooting at Silver Lake in Snohomish County on Wednesday. Everett Police say man shot twice Tuesday has passed away.

Witnesses of the shooting say the man who was shot had been chasing families with weapons and striking others before a bystander pulled a gun shooting him twice.

"It’s kind of unheard of," said Howard Rohdy who witnessed some of Tuesday’s incidents. A friend of his snapped images of him confronting the man who police say had become aggressive with people walking on the sidewalk – including a woman and her grandchild.

Rohdy said he stepped in to try to calm the situation after being struck by a baton and pepper spray being used a weapon against the public.

The bystander who shot him was detained and interviewed by police on Tuesday. Everett Police say they recovered a device from the man wearing what looked like could be a firearm, but it wasn’t. Instead, it was a device that deployed pepper spray.

Rohdy said he tried to calm tensions, but felt he had to protect others, saying it was the right thing to do.

"I’m really, I’m sorry," he said, "I did my best to protect him and keep him alive."

The incident remains under investigation without arrest or charges filed as of Wednesday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Everett Police Department.

