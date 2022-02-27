Man shot, killed in downtown Seattle, police investigating

article

Seattle Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Third and Pine Street.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting around 12:30 p.m., where they found a man with several gunshot wounds, who they declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are processing evidence and investigating the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

