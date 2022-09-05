Man shot, killed by police at Federal Way transit center

Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife late Sunday.

Investigators say officers were called when a man refused to get off of a Pierce Transit bus around 9:00 p.m.

Police found a 50-year-old man armed with a knife. They said the suspect tried to start the bus but was unable to. When he got off the bus, police said he charged at officers with a knife, and they shot him. He died at the scene.

No officers were hurt and those involved will be put on administrative leave during the investigation.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team is taking over the investigation.