Man shot in the stomach in Renton, police investigating

Renton police are investigating after a man was shot in the abdomen on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Rainier Ave. S, near Grady Way for reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The suspect left the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police do not have any suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time, though police told FOX 13 that he is conscious.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.