Man killed in Capitol Hill shooting, police investigating

Seattle Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Capitol Hill Sunday evening.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near Summit Avenue and Olive Street around 6:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s with several gunshot wounds.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

