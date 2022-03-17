Man in critical condition after shooting at Seattle encampment

article

Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot at a homeless encampment in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood.

Police responded to an encampment on S. Dearborn Street around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to Seattle Fire.

Police have not released any suspect information.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

