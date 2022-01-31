Man dies after Tacoma road-rage shooting

article

A man has died following a road-rage shooting in Tacoma.

Dispatchers received a call around 3:15 p.m. on Monday for reporters of a road rage incident involving a shooting at S 54th Street and S. Washington Street. When officers arrived, both cars left.

A man in the passenger seat was shot during the incident and driven to the hospital. He was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died, Tacoma police say.

Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.

They have not released suspect information.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.

