Man hospitalized after shooting outside Tacoma Mall

A person has been sent to the hospital after a shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday night.

According to Tacoma police, an officer working off duty heard shots fired in the parking lot around 7:45 p.m.

The officer found a man on the ground, outside of the north side of the mall. Police initially said the 26-year-old victim had life-threatening injuries but backtracked to say that the victim's condition had improved and that he no longer had life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate. There is currently no suspect information.

Just a few months ago, one person was injured during a shooting at the Tacoma Mall. This incident occurred on Nov. 26.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. while the mall was packed with Black Friday shoppers. It appears the gunfire originated at the food court. A 16-year-old was injured and was expected to recover.

The city of Tacoma has seen a rise in violence over the last few months, and Avery Moore started as his first day as chief on Tuesday. Residents say he is stepping up at a very difficult time.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

