Man found shot to death on Tacoma sidewalk earlier this month, police arrest suspect

Tacoma Police have arrested a man for murder after a person was found dead on a sidewalk earlier this month.

Just before 3 a.m. on May 8, officers responded to the 5400 block of S. Tacoma Way for reports of a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the man unresponsive on the sidewalk.

The 56-year-old victim, later identified as Reginald Taylor, died at the scene from his injuries.

On May 25, police arrested a 45-year-old in connection to Taylor's death. He was booked into jail for second-degree murder.

It's not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or if the suspects knew each other.

There was also another homicide in Tacoma that very day.

Advertisement

Over 22 people have died in Tacoma so far this year, according to recent data from police.