Man dies after shooting at Snohomish home; suspect in custody

Deputies are investigating after a man died after a shooting at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning.

After 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 6500 block of 57th Avenue South East.

When they arrived, they found a man in his late 50s with a gunshot wound.

He was taken from the scene by aid but died shortly after.

The 30-year-old suspect was barricaded on property and then surrendered.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other and there are no outstanding suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.



