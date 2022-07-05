Man convicted of killing WSP trooper sentenced to 45 years in prison

A man convicted of killing a Washington State Patrol trooper in 2020 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

A Lewis County judge sentenced William Thompson as part of a plea deal between Thompson and trooper Justin Schaffer's family.

According to the Daily Chronicle, the family wanted to spare witnesses from having to testify.

Thompson's vehicle hit and killed Schaffer on March 24, 2020 when Schaffer was putting down spike strips on I-5 in Chehalis in an effort to stop Thompson, who was leading Thurston County Sheriff's deputies on a chase after they identified him as a shoplifting suspect and tried to pull him over.

As part of the agreement, Thompson must pay restitution to Schaffer's family, according to the Daily Chronicle. A restitution hearing is scheduled for October.



