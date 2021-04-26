Man arrested after 8-year-old daughter shot inside Federal Way apartment

An 8-year-old is not expected to survive after she was shot at an apartment in Federal Way Sunday, police said.

Commander Kurt E. Schwan with Federal Way Police said officers responded about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to St. Francis Hospital, where an 8-year-old who had been shot was dropped off in a private vehicle.

Investigators said the child was shot at an apartment complex in the 27900 block of Pacific Highway South. Her 35-year-old father reportedly was handling a gun in the apartment when it discharged, went through three walls and struck the child while she was in another room.

The father, who was at the hospital with the child, has since been arrested.

The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is not expected to survive.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram