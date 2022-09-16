Man allegedly asked store employees for knife sharpener before injuring another man, docs say

A man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly cutting another man in the face with a knife in Bellingham last month.

On Aug. 18, Bellingham police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the eye at the Dollar Tree at 1821 Cornwall Avenue. Crews with the Bellingham Fire Department also responded.

When police arrived, they saw firefighters treating a man who had a wound above his left eye and needed stitches.

According to probable cause documents, witnesses told police that they saw a man "acting strange, and had followed them out the doors of the store."

That man was later identified as Anthony Lee Beckwith.

Investigators said Beckwith tried to punch one of the witnesses, then pulled out a knife and struck the witness near his eye.

According to documents, employees at the store told police that Beckwith was inside before the incident and asked if they had a knife sharpener.

Investigators said they were initially unable to identify Beckwith from "grainy" surveillance but other Bellingham officers were able to identify him with Bellingham Public Works.

Beckwith was arrested Tuesday and was charged with second-degree assault.



