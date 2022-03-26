Man accused of stealing, crashing multiple cars in Snohomish County

article

Authorities in Snohomish County are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing and then crashing several cars all on the same day.

Joyce Salvador of Snohomish said it happened Feb. 24. She said she was victimized by the thief as she was trying to help him and some other people that were involved in a car crash.

"It was awful. It was like watching a movie," Salvador said.

Salvador said she witnessed a head-on crash, the driver of a black Chevy Cruze nearly hitting her, before crashing into a truck at 188th St SE and Highway 9.

"I don’t even know how I managed to swerve out of the way," said Salvador.



Investigators say the black Chevy Cruze that the man was driving was stolen. Joyce didn't know any of that information at the time; she just sprag into action.

"I wanted to help, because that’s me, who I am," said Salvador.

As she went to check on the people in the truck, she said the driver of the stolen car covered his face and walked across the highway. She did not realize he was circling back until it was too late.

"I left my car running because I wanted to make sure people were okay, and he got in my car and drove away," said Salvador. "I ran after the car, and I was screaming."

Salvador and the crash victims who were in the truck called law enforcement. She said about 45 minutes later, deputies told her they had found her stolen Subaru.

She said the driver had hit another car about five miles from the initial crash site and then went off the road and into a tree.

"The back tire that came off because he sideswiped another car and came across the road," said Salvador. She said the accused thief nearly hit someone's home when he crashed her car.

Investigators say that the suspect wasn't done there. They say home security video showed him jumping fences afterward, trying to get away from law enforcement.

Police say he eventually found a Chevy Traverse warming up in a driveway and stole that, too. He later crashed that SUV in the Bothell area, before reportedly stealing another vehicle.

"It was super, super scary too, because I knew he was probably on something," said Salvador. "I’m really surprised he didn’t kill anybody, and thank God he didn’t."

Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

