Man accused of Seattle light rail attack now accused of first-degree murder in separate case

A man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station now faces a first-degree murder charge for a stabbing that occurred the next day.

The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony charge on Tuesday, alleging that 40-year-old Alexander Jay attacked a woman at the light rail station on Mar. 2, 2022, then stabbed another man just nine minutes later, and then beat another person to death the next day on Mar. 3.

Jay has been held in the King County Jail since Mar. 10, and already faces charges of first- and second-degree assault.

According to court documents, Jay has a criminal record dating back to 2000. His recent charges include home burglary, assault, attempted assault, and domestic violence. In total, Jay has had seven cases in King County in the last five years.

Jay is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 29. Prosecutors argued for Jay to be held on $650,000 for the two felony assault cases, plus another $5 million for this murder case.