Man accused of random attack at Seattle light rail station also charged in stabbing that same day

A man arrested for allegedly throwing a woman down several flights of stairs at a Seattle light rail station has been charged for allegedly stabbing someone that very same day.

On March 2, surveillance video shows a man, later identified as Alexander Jay, run up an escalator at the light rail station on South Jackson Street and 5th Avenue in the International District and randomly attack a woman who was walking up the adjacent set of stairs.

Jay allegedly pushed the 62-year-old down the stairs twice. Video shows the woman's attacker trying for a third time, but she held onto the railing. The suspect then kicked her in the head and body several times.

Documents say the 62-year-old victim had three broken ribs and her clavicle was broken in half in the attack. She had to have surgery.

Moments after the light rail attack, court documents allege that Jay stabbed at a nearby bus stop. According to medical records, the victim was stabbed 10 times-- three times in the neck, once in the left shoulder, three times in the left arm, and three times in the back

For the alleged light rail assault, Jay was charged with second-degree assault. He was charged with first-degree assault in connection to the stabbing.

According to court documents, Jay has a criminal record dating back to 2000. His recent charges include home burglary, assault, attempted assault, and domestic violence. In total, Jay has had seven cases in King County in the last five years.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 7.

