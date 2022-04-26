Major backups on SB I-5 near Woodland after multiple semi trucks go down embankment

article

Drivers on southbound I-5 near Woodland can expect "significant delays" after multiple semi-trucks crashed down an embankment, according to Washington State Patrol.

It's unclear how many trucks were involved or what caused them to go off an embankment. Troopers said at least one loaded trailer has become detached and is floating in a river, and one truck is on fire.

Troopers said fuel is leaking from two semis and the U.S. Coast Guard is en route to evaluate the situation.

WSP first reported the crash around 2 p.m. on Tuesday

Several lanes of interstate are closed as cleanup is underway from Kalama to Woodland on I-5.

No serious injuries were reported.

Woodland is located in Clark and Cowlitz Counties.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

