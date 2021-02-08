Lynnwood police warning public of Costco parking lot scam, costing victims up to $10,000

article

The Lynnwood Police Department is warning locals of an ongoing scam that's happening from Costco parking lots.

The scam itself is not associated with Costco, but rather, involving a stranger asking customers for money in the parking lot, the department said.

At least twice, a man has approached women in the Costco lot and asked them to talk with his "attorney" on his cell phone. The "attorney" has then requested the victim take the man to a local fast food restaurant lot where another man is waiting and somehow to the pair convince the victim to "loan" them money with the promise of a return on their investment, according to the police department.

Lynnwood police say this has happened twice in the last three months.

"Instead of jumping to conclusions about what kind of person would fall for this— have a conversation with your older or more vulnerable family members or anyone in your family who may have trouble understanding English. Please remind them NEVER to give money to a stranger, especially when there is an incongruent, elaborate story involved," the department said on Facebook.

Since none of the victims were "forced" to give money, it's difficult for police to pursue criminal charges.