Local advocates calling for federal abortion protections following new Texas law

Advocates are calling for federal abortion protections in the wake of the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Washington State Representatives Suzan DelBene (WA-District 1) and Kim Schrier (WA-District 8) said they will support new legislation being taken up by the House next week.

It’s called the Women’s Health Protection Act and advocates said it will protect the right to access abortion in the U.S. no matter where you live.

"From the laws that we’ve seen most recently in Texas and Mississippi, but really across the country, have tried to take away that right for women," said Rep. DelBene. "We’ll stand up next week in the House of Representatives and pass the legislation to affirm those rights."

Samie Detzer, 33, is a patient advocate who shares her personal story to fight for women’s health and abortion rights.

"I haven’t looked back except in celebration and deep appreciation for my state funded healthcare for my amazing providers for my life and for my choice," said Detzer. "What Texas has done is unconscionable and absolutely unconstitutional. That is the right of every person seeking an abortion, regardless of where they are from, the right to receive an affordable medical procedure."

The CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates in Washington State said the Texas abortion law sets a dangerous precedent and allows people to sue clinics and individuals for helping a person get an abortion after six weeks.

"We have entered the most dangerous time for abortion rights in decades and it’s going to be up to all of us to fight back," said Jennifer Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "The law allows anyone, including anti-abortion protesters who have no connection to the patient, to act as bounty hunters. It gives them a cash incentive to harass people seeking abortion care."

This fall the Supreme Court will hear another abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization out of Mississippi, which DelBene said was deliberately set up to overturn Roe v. Wade.

