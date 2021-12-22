Link light rail, Sound Transit Express will be free all day on New Year's Eve

article

Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses will be free all day on New Year's Eve, the transportation agency announced Wednesday.

Light rail and buses will run fare-free starting on Friday at 4 a.m. and running through 2 a.m. Saturday. Sound Transit will also extend service for folks coming home from the festivities, with the last southbound train leaving Northgate Station at 1:46 a.m., and the last northbound train leaving Angle Lake at 1:37 a.m.

"We want to ensure that everyone out that day can enjoy the holiday safely," said Sound Transit board chair Kent Keel. "You can ride light rail or ST Express for free and not worry about sitting in traffic after your celebration."

Express Routes 522, 545, 550, 554 and 594 will also operate after midnight.

"This is the first time that all the region’s transit agencies are partnering to promote the safest mode of travel on New Year’s Eve," said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. "We all want to reunite every family safely as we ring in 2022 while expressing our gratitude to our riders."

You can find the full list of route changes on the Sound Transit website here.

RELATED: Holiday travel buzzing, but some making last-minute cancellations due to Omicron

READ MORE: Next Washington state ferry will be called Wishkah

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: