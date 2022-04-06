Link Light Rail hits milestone as crews work to connect 1 Line to Federal Way

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Girder Tie-in from the Angle Lake Station to the Federal Way Link Extension March 5, 2022 (Sound Transit).

The Federal Way light rail extension is now connected to the rest of the 1 Line, which runs from North Seattle to Angle Lake.

Construction crews laid the 124-foot girders Wednesday morning, physically connecting Federal Way’s light rail line to Seattle’s. The actual project is a few years from completion, and Sound Transit is still working to connect their light rail line to Snohomish County.

Currently, the 1 Line runs from Northgate to Angle Lake, with connections being built to extend service even further.

"Up and down I-5 and at our current southern terminus at Angle Lake, everyone can see that the dream is becoming real," said Sound Transit board chair and University Place council member Kent Keel. "After we bring light rail to Federal Way, next up we’ll build fast, efficient light rail service all the way to the Tacoma Dome."

By 2024, riders will be able to take the light rail from Lynnwood to Federal Way.

"It is exciting to see this new line taking shape and connecting into the existing line. This is another big step for connecting South King County residents to stations across the whole region," said Sound Transit board member and King County council member Dave Upthegrove.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: