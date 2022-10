article

The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide.

On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.

Christensen's body was found on a hiking trail at Walupt Creek on Aug. 20.

The investigation to his death remains ongoing.