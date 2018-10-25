Search continues for 2 missing hikers on Mount Rainier
Mount Rainier National Park Rangers and mountain rescue association teams are still searching for two men who remained missing Friday.
Sheriff tells crowd ‘Don’t be a sheep’ in face of government edict
Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza told a group of people to be critical when government leaders insist you always follow orders: I said 'don't be sheep.'"
Petition calls Uncle Sam sign near Chehalis 'racist,' wants it taken down
An online petition says the Uncle Sam billboard, which has been in Lewis County for more than 50 years, posts racist messages and it needs to be removed.
Four more Washington counties approved for Phase 2 reopening
CAMP MURRAY, Wash. -- Four more counties -- Adams, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Spokane -- have been approved for Phase 2 reopening under Gov.
10 more counties - including Thurston, Kitsap and Clallam - can apply for Phase 2 reopening
OLYMPIA -- Ten more counties in Washington state are now eligible to apply for Phase 2 of Gov.
VIDEO: Washington judge chases inmates trying to escape courtroom
A judge removed his robe and gave chase after two handcuffed inmates made a run for it from his Washington state courtroom.
Missing 15-year-old from Chehalis found safe in California
UPDATE from Lewis County Sheriff's Office: A missing Chehalis girl was located last night in Northern California.She was located by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office deputies shortly before midnight.Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove references to the girl since she is a minor.
County seizes dogs after complaints say animals terrorized neighborhood
Imagine being held hostage in your own neighborhood by a pack of unrestrained and unruly German shepherds.
Thieves caught on camera stealing backpacks from students at Morton school, 'It's unforgiving'
Calling their actions despicable and unacceptable, police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who stole backpacks belonging to students from Morton Junior-Senior High School.
Centralia teachers set to strike Tuesday
Teachers in Centralia began meeting with representatives from the school district in April, but an agreement has not been reached.
Body discovered in Randle ID'd as missing teen, 2 arrested
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. -- Coroner's officials Saturday positively identified a body found buried in a shallow grave in Randle as 16-year-old Benjamin Eastman III.The boy's body was discovered while sheriff's deputies were searching for him earlier this week.
Centralia man holds neighbors against will, makes them do chores, police say
The family hadn't talked to their neighbor much before, Centralia Police Detective John Panco said. That changed Wednesday, when they were allegedly held against their will and ordered to do chores, he said.
Man held on $500K bail after threatening coach and pushing several at Little League game
A 42-year-old Centralia man has had bail set at $500,000 after allegedly threatening a state Department of Corrections officer, a police officer and assaulting two people at a Little League game.
800 tons of trash removed from Lewis County property
Lewis County crews have finished cleaning up a hoarder property after nearly a month. Steve Skinner, the leader of the solid waste division of Lewis County Public Works, said on Tuesday that nearly 800 tons of assorted trash costing the county about $98,000 was removed from the Centralia property.
Centralia parents who fled after 16-year-old son found weighing 54 pounds arrested in Myrtle Beach, SC
Centralia Police say 45-year-old Anthony Foxworth and 42-year-old Mary Foxworth were arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Crews working to clear landslide near Elbe, one of many after wet week
It’s the latest example of our “extreme” hazard for landslides across the northwest. Mud, rocks and debris covered SR-7, forcing crews to close the state route between Elbe and Morton late Saturday night.