Missing 15-year-old from Chehalis found safe in California

UPDATE from Lewis County Sheriff's Office: A missing Chehalis girl was located last night in Northern California.She was located by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office deputies shortly before midnight.Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove references to the girl since she is a minor.

Body discovered in Randle ID'd as missing teen, 2 arrested

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. -- Coroner's officials Saturday positively identified a body found buried in a shallow grave in Randle as 16-year-old Benjamin Eastman III.The boy's body was discovered while sheriff's deputies were searching for him earlier this week.

800 tons of trash removed from Lewis County property

Lewis County crews have finished cleaning up a hoarder property after nearly a month. Steve Skinner, the leader of the solid waste division of Lewis County Public Works, said on Tuesday that nearly 800 tons of assorted trash costing the county about $98,000 was removed from the Centralia property.