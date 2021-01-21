Level 3 evacuation notice for areas in Grant County due to commercial fire

A Level 3 evacuation notice is in effect for parts of Grant County due to a commercial fire that broke out at Washington Potato Company in Warden, Washington.

Emergency officials released a Level 3 evacuation notice around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for residents west of Road U-SE and south of SR-170. Officials say there is also a threat of an ammonia tank exploding due to the nearby fire.

A spokesperson with Grant County Sheriff Office said the fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the processing plant's dehydrator.

Officers are currently going door-to-door notifying residents of the evacuation. GCSO officials said no injuries have been reported.

Trooper John Bryant said SR 170 is shutdown from SR 17. Warden Police and GCSO Officers blocking the area for easier access for emergency response crews.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.