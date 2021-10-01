SPD Chief: Possible 'hundreds' of unvaccinated individuals in the department as vaccine mandate deadline looms

Possibly hundreds of unvaccinated individuals are employed at the Seattle Police Department, which could "create a disruption of unit assignments," according to intern police chief Adrian Diaz in a letter to the department.

Monday, Oct. 4 will be the last day officers can receive their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose of Johnson & Johnson to qualify for the state's Oct. 18 vaccine mandate.

"At the moment – we have to assume we have hundreds of unvaccinated individuals based on the information submitted," Diaz said in the letter.

SPD employees have until Tuesday, Oct. 5 to submit their proof of vaccination.

In a lengthy one-on-one interview with Q13's Brandi Kruse, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan defended her decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for city employees but declined to say whether she would make good on threats to fire those who don't comply.

Agencies like South King Fire and Rescue announced that firefighters who are unvaccinated will not be allowed to provide patients with care and could be at risk for getting fired.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram