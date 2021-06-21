Large house fire in Monroe under investigation

A large house fire is under investigation in Monroe.

Firefighters with the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue were called to the home, which is up a hill from the 14700 block of Old Snohomish Monroe Road.

Battalion Chief Rob Fisher said the structure is a ranch style home that is about 2,500 sq ft. When firefighters arrived on Monday night, Fisher said crews had to take a defensive approach.

The people who live in the home were able to get out safely before crews arrived.

The family told Q13 News, they’ve lived in the home for five years. Unfortunately, they were not able to rescue all of their pets, and according to a tenant, they lost a cat and a dog.

Two engines will be kept on the scene overnight.

Fire investigators will be back out at the home on Tuesday to look into a cause.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family who lost everything in the fire.

