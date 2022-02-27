Landlords, tenants prepare as eviction moratorium comes to an end

Seattle's eviction moratorium ends on Monday after the city council voted against extending it.

That means eviction notices can start again on Tuesday.

We talked with a landlord who said the moratorium has left her with more than $50,000 in unpaid rent and utilities.

Now, landlords, tenants and organizations are figuring out the next steps.

"How I'm feeling about this right now is apprehensive," Ayda said.

Ayda said it has been an exhausting year and half, as a small landlord with a big problem.

She said her tenant at a property in Lake City owes more than $50,000 in unpaid rent and utilities.

"The lack of communication. The hostility. He calls the police whenever I arrive. The Seattle police see this as a civil matter, and so they're not really able to assist," Ayda said.

No one there answered the door for us, but Ayda's hopeful things will finally change as the Seattle eviction moratorium expires Monday.

"Now that the eviction moratorium has officially ended, if my tenant doesn't respond, then I can start the court process," she said.

We talked with Attorney Ryan Weatherstone last week.

He said even with the moratorium ending, landlords still must take that legal action and offer a repayment plan that is not more than a third of the monthly rent.

"If a tenant has not paid in 20 months, they are entitled to a repayment plan of about 60 months in order to repay back the entire amount that is owed," he said.

The city said it has about $25 million dollars in aid to give to small landlords and renters.

Benjamin Maritz with affordable housing provider, Great Expectations, said his organization hasn't seen much money from the city.

He's trying to figure out where that help may be.

We talked with him earlier this month.

"These are not bad people these are people who are just having a very challenging time affording the ever-increasing rent in our city," Maritz said.

He said after the moratorium ends, his organization will post notices, but they typically don't evict people.

Ayda believes she'll have to sell her home due to the massive loss.

It's not what she ever wanted.

"I've emailed every single council member, requested their time, please meet with me, hear what's happened to me. Did you expect my situation to arise from the eviction moratorium? None of them have been interested in speaking with me," Ayda said.

The mayor's office said residential tenants who show continued financial hardship that prevents them from paying rent will get continued eviction protections for at least six months past the end of the moratorium.

