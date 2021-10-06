Lakewood teen injured in shooting now in stable condition

Neighbors in one South Sound community say the terror still feels fresh less than 24-hours after a gunman took aim at an apartment building in Lakewood, injuring two teens.

It all happened at the Southern Pines Apartments on 32nd Avenue South just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Neighbors say the shooter took aim at one apartment specifically. Markers showed where the bullets damaged the outer walls.

Lakewood police say a 14-year-old boy was standing in the doorway when the bullets flew. He was hit multiple times. Another teen, a 17-year-old girl, was also inside the same apartment at the time also got hit by gunfire. She was grazed by the bullet.

One neighbor told FOX 13 News he was inside his apartment when he saw out of the corner of his eye a man dressed in all black walking south along Pine Street. Moments later, he said he heard about half a dozen gunshots, then saw that same person dressed in all black running north on Pine.

The two teenage victims were rushed to local hospital. The 17-year-old did not suffer life-threatening injuries while the 14-year-old was originally listed in critical condition late Tuesday night.

Lakewood police say they do not have any further updates in the case.

