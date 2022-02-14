Lacey police seek ID of suspects in takeover armed robbery that terrorized employees of dispensary

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help to identify three armed suspects who were so aggressive that they made employees at Forbidden Cannabis afraid for their lives.

"We believe these individuals involved in this specific crime have also targeted other businesses up and down the I-5 corridor," said Lacey Police Department Det. Eric Lever.

Police describe the suspects as three black men driving a red Ford Focus or similar model with aftermarket wheels and tires.

The suspects entered the store, pointed pistols at a female budtender and another employee as well as the door man and a customer. They ordered the budtenders onto the ground.

One of the suspects jumped the counter without hesitation and landed on the female employee's back before demanding she empty cash from the till. She was not physically injured.

Police say the suspect pointed the gun at her and started counting down from 5 to get her to move faster. He then guided her to the back office and demanded she open the safe. She couldn’t because only the manager can access it. The suspect believed her and he joined the other two suspects. They filled plastic garbage bags and a backpack with several thousand dollars of product.

The male in the black sweatshirt appeared to be the look-out and was last in after ordering the door man and customer to come in. He ordered them onto their knees and appeared to be giving the other two instructions while he watched the door. He was calm like he had done this before.

The other budtender stated one of the suspects placed the pistol on the back of his head and ordered him to empty the till while counting backwards to get him to move faster.

If you can help Lacey police identify any of the suspects, Crime Stoppers of South Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip by texting it through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-8477. You will never be asked to give your name.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram