Disturbing crime trend: Video shows another violent assault, robbery at Washington pot shop

FOX 13 News is following yet another assault and robbery at a marijuana business in Puget Sound.

The graphic video, obtained only by FOX 13 Spotlight Host David Rose, shows the attack from Sunday evening at Pot Zone in Parkland.

Police say two suspects carried out the armed robbery, striking the female worker in the video at least twice in the face with their gun. They then turned the weapon on the male in the footage, demanding that they open the safe.

WATCH TODAY STARTING AT 4PM: Matt Markovich is following today’s legislative debate over whether to make the penalties for robbing a marijuana business more severe.

MORE: Marijuana industry is a cash cow for Washington, yet many local stores struggle to stay afloat

When the employees said they couldn’t gain that access, the robbers made them open the cash register instead, before fleeing with the take.

So far, police tell FOX 13 News they have no leads in the case.

This is at least the 6th marijuana business robbery in the last week, part of a disturbing new spike in crime targeting these cash heavy businesses. Since November, Washington marijuana businesses are getting robbed at a rate of one every 2.5 days.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram