Kitsap County cold case murder solved after 26 years

A 26-year-old Kitsap County cold case has been solved thanks to state-of-the-art forensic genome sequencing, officials announced Wednesday.

In Aug. 1995, deputies were called to reports of a murder near Peacock Hill Rd SE and Nelson Rd. The victim was identified as 61-year-old Patricia Barnes, who had been shot twice in the head and left naked in a ditch, partially covered by a sleeping bag.

At the time, Barnes was believed to be another victim of the "Spokane Serial Murder," later identified as Robert Lee Yates.

Roughly 130 pieces of evidence were collected, but despite assistance from the Seattle Police Department, detectives were unable to identify a suspect.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in April 2018, reviewing evidence and re-interviewing detectives. Yates was excluded as a suspect, as it was learned he was stationed in Alabama at the time of Barnes’ murder.

Patricia Lorraine Barnes (Othram)

In Aug. 2020, DNA material was obtained via search warrant of a person of interest, believed to be the last person in contact with Barnes. They were excluded as a suspect after comparing their DNA to DNA recovered at the crime scene.

Investigators narrowed down DNA submissions to a single unidentified man, but no match was found in the FBI’s DNA indexing system (CODIS). The context from the DNA sources, being found at the crime scene and on Barnes’ body, suggested to detectives that it belonged to the person responsible for her murder.

The sheriff’s office partnered with Othram, a forensic genealogy corporation based out of Texas.

Within months, Othram scientists built a genealogical profile of the suspect, and delivered this new lead to authorities in Dec. 2021. Investigators reached out to the Nogales Police Department and Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, based in Arizona.

They learned the suspect in Barnes’ murder—identified as Douglas Keith Krohne—had died in 2016. A DNA sample collected in Krohne’s post-mortem exam was given to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, whose detectives compared it to the DNA samples recovered from the crime scene, 26 years ago.

The DNA was a match.

Investigators concluded Krohne was the likely murderer of Patricia Barnes. Krohne would have been 33 years old at the time of the murder, and had previous addresses in Seattle and Tacoma. Krohne had an extensive criminal history in Washington in the 80s and 90s, including first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and three other felony convictions.

