Kirkland Police: Burglary suspect shot at homeowners, children while fleeing house

Kirkland Police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly shot at homeowners when they chased him out of their house.

According to authorities, the suspect entered a home near 108th Ave NE and NE 45th St around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. He got in through an unlocked sliding down in the back of the house, and started rummaging through the house.

Police say a couple and their two young children were in the house.

The suspect went upstairs with a flashlight and searched a room, which a woman was sleeping in. She woke up and called to her husband, who was sleeping in another room.

Authorities say the suspect ran, taking out a gun and shooting back at the house three times while he was running.

No one was injured.

Kirkland Police are working to identify the suspect, or possibly multiple suspects, and figure out what was stolen from the home.

One suspect is described as a man standing between 5’6" and 6’0", and may have driven off in a light-colored vehicle.

Law enforcement urges neighbors to review their surveillance systems between 2–4 a.m. Sunday and suspect and vehicle information. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Kirkland Police Det. Adam Haas at ahaas@kirklandwa.gov.