King County to possibly buy Kirkland hotel for homeless people

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Homelessness Crisis
FOX 13 Seattle

KIRKLAND, Wash. - King County may purchase another hotel to house those experiencing homelessness. 

The possible location for a housing site would be the La Quinta Inn in Kirkland

This is part of the county’s Health Through Housing Initiative. 

The city of Kirkland said King County is considering La Quinta because it’s the only hotel in the city that meets the county’s criteria.

"The City does support this potential purchase of La Quinta Inn for permanent supportive housing, with the appropriate operating conditions and community engagement.  This is consistent with the Kirkland City Council’s longstanding commitment to actions to support those experiencing homelessness," said city manager Kurt Triplett. "These actions include investing millions of dollars for human services; funding Helen’s Place, the women and family shelter in Kirkland; investing millions of dollars for low-income housing preservation and construction; and more."

King County hasn’t made a final decision but Executive Dow Constantine issued the following statement:

"Turning the tide on chronic homelessness requires unified action. Just as communities have acted together to protect lives and health during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also act together, as one region, to house our unsheltered neighbors. I am looking forward to working closely with the City of Kirkland - welcoming partners who have voiced strong support and partnership in building a regional solution to this regional challenge."

If King County purchases this site, this would be the county’s eighth property. 

Here are the other Health Through Housing locations:

"We commend the City’s commitment throughout this process to be a safe, inclusive and welcoming community. We will continue to work in collaboration on this pressing issue to help further our ability to deliver for the people of King County," Constantine said.

