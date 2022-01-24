King Co. announces $23.4M in funds for affordable housing projects

article

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced $23.4 million in funding for affordable housing projects.

Constantine announced the funds Monday, which will go to seven local organizations in the county. The Executive’s Office says their projects will create 409 units of affordable housing in Seattle, east King County and south King County.

"Our region must continue to invest in more sustainable, affordable housing, and these projects will open doors for people around King County," said Constantine. "The recipients of these awards are doing critical work to advance equitable, community-driven development. The projects mitigate displacement pressures and provide more people with a safe place to call home."

The units will house low-income people and families, with half providing housing for previously homeless people, and 25 units provided for domestic violence survivors and their children. The bulk of the funding – $12.2 million – is going to east King County.

"When people think of East King County, they often consider it to be full of wealth, but in reality, too many of our residents experience housing instability and homelessness," said King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci. "These investments will help change lives—for survivors of domestic violence and their children, for people trying to attain and keep housing, and for young adults in our community. I am grateful to Friends of Youth, Horizon Housing, and LifeWire for each doing their part to address the housing and homelessness crises on the Eastside and am proud that King County is able to support them."

Recipients of the funding include:

Community Roots/Youthcare (Seattle): $1.2 million for South Annex project supporting low-income and homeless young adults

Horizon Housing Alliance Totem Lake LLC (Kirkland): $6.1 for housing project supporting homeless families

Friends of Youth (Kirkland): $1.8 million for New Ground Kirkland, supporting young adults and low-income families

Lifewire (Bellevue): $4.3 million for HSH Apartments, supporting domestic violence victims and homeless families

Downtown Emergency Service Center (Burien): $5.2 million for project supporting homeless people and disabled veterans

Renton Housing Authority : $1.4 million for project supporting homeless seniors, disabled seniors and senior veterans

Community Roots/WCCDA (White Center): $3.2 million for White Center HUB, supporting low-income families

"I am thrilled that the county can use this impactful and innovative program to ensure more of our friends and neighbors can have a vibrant, affordable place to call home," said King County Councilmember Joe McDermott. "The White Center HUB project is an exciting and innovative project that will bring together housing, community, and green building practices, and DESC Burien will provide needed housing in a thriving city. These communities, and others across the county, will only be made stronger with this investment."

You can find a detailed breakdown of each recipient organization and their projects on the King County website.

RELATED: Risk of eviction after moratorium ends

READ MORE: Seattle households spend 30% more money than national average, study shows

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: