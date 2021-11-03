King County, Seattle to roll out COVID-19 vaccine plans for children ages 5-11

King County announced that it is activating plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine available for children who are between 5-11 years old.

County and city of Seattle officials will be working with pediatricians’ offices, school clinics, King County vaccination partnership sites and some retail pharmacies this week.

"With nearly 90% of eligible King County residents being vaccinated - and most of them fully vaccinated - it’s a critical moment to ensure that children are protected from the virus, keeping kids, families and teachers safe," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "Our equitable approach to vaccine distribution has never been more critical to the health of our community, as we ensure children in areas hit hardest by the virus will be able to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

On Tuesday, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old.

"Seattle has led the way on COVID-19 with the fewest cases, hospitalizations, and deaths of any major U.S. city because we followed the science. Now, the science is clear that vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the spread of COVID-19 among children 5-11 and will help keep them, their families, teachers, and classmates safe," said Mayor Jenny Durkan. "Seattle has achieved some of the highest rates of vaccinations in the country, and with our city sites and partnerships, we are ready to vaccinate our kids as we enter the holiday season."

According to the county, COVID-19 cases have been higher in many parts of south King County. Public Health will be working with the Washington State Department of Health, pediatricians’ offices and family clinics to prioritize fulfilling vaccine requests from south King County providers.

Vaccine supply and appointments are limited. For more information click here.

