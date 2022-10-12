King Co. judge rejects injunction for Seattle firefighters terminated over vaccine mandate

A King County judge rejected an injunction filed by Seattle firefighters terminated for not getting the COVID vaccine.

Judge Matthew Williams denied a motion for injunction, which would have protected the firefighters from being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. According to the judge, the firefighters failed to prove irreparable injury from their termination, and argued that "public interest" is greater than their desire for injunctive relief.

Seattle's COVID-19 Civil Emergency Proclamation ends Oct. 31, with several pandemic safety policies rolling back at the start of November.

However, the city's vaccine mandate remains in effect until further notice.

Previously, 23 firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department—23 of some 1,887 employees fired by the state—sued Fire Chief Harold Scoggins and the city for religious discrimination and wage theft.