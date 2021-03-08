Kidnapped teen may be in Auburn area

A 17-year-old Tennessee girl kidnapped by her father in 2019 could be in the Auburn area, according to investigators.

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office in Chattanooga, Tennessee, says John Oliver Westbrook kidnapped his daughter Daphne, along with her two dogs Fern and Strawberry, in October 2019.

Daphne Westbrook

She never returned from a weekend visit with her father .

"Daphne is being held against her will, unable to communicate with the outside world. Our investigation shows she is endangered both physically and mentally," the DA's office says.

Investigators say Daphne's bible was found in a trash can in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in February. There also have been sightings in Denver and Pueblo, Colorado, authorities say.

John Oliver Westbrook

Daphne's father is an IT expert who is "communicating in a way that’s almost impossible to trace, which makes it extremely difficult for investigators to generate significant leads in this case."

Investigators believe he may be hiding with his sister, who lives in Auburn and has refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

"We also believe he may have made attempts to alter his appearance and Daphne’s, including using hair dye and false teeth," investigators say.

The Hamilton County DA is appealing to the equestrian community specifically as John is know to take his daughter horseback riding.

Daphne is believed to have her dogs, Fern and Strawberry, with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Hamilton County, TN DA’s Office

1-423-209-7415

DAPHNE TIPS email: FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org