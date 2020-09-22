Kassanndra Cantrell: Body of missing pregnant woman found in Pierce County; suspect arrested

A body believed to be that of Kassanndra Cantrell was found on Tuesday nearly a month after the pregnant woman from Parkland, Washington, went missing, authorities said.

Detectives also said they arrested the person they believe is responsible for her murder.

Pierce County detectives believe they found the remains of Kassanndra Cantrell on Sept. 22, 2020. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

"Utilizing GPS data obtained from Cantrell’s ex-boyfriend’s truck, this morning our detectives conducted a detailed ground search of the areas along Chambers Creek Road W. in University Place," said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. "At approximately 2:00 p.m. our detectives found a set of human remains that were wrapped and disposed of over a steep hillside along Chambers Creek. Search & Rescue Team members from our department and the Tacoma Police Department performed a high-angle ropes operation to recover the remains, which were identified at the scene as Kassanndra Cantrell."

"Following today’s discovery, members of our SWAT Team arrested Cantrell’s 37-year-old ex-boyfriend at his residence in the City of Tacoma. He will be booked into the Pierce County Jail on murder charges."

From day one of the investigation, Kassanndra Cantrell’s family really only had two pieces of solid information: her car was captured leaving her Parkland neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25th, and about four hours later her phone pinged for the last time near Point Defiance Park in Tacoma.

That is where the trail seemingly ended. Refusing to give up hope, her loved ones returned to the area last weekend going to businesses in the area and asking them to check surveillance video.

“We need to see if they have anything that might show my daughter in the area,” Marie Smith told Q13 News.

Cantrell seemingly vanished just a day before her first ultrasound appointment.

Pierce County detectives continued searching for evidence around the clock.

Investigators said they were still waiting on lab results from a search done a few weeks ago at the home of an ex-boyfriend Cantrell dated more than a decade ago.

Detectives served the search warrant on Aug. 31 at a home near South K Street and 35th Street in Tacoma. Crews from the FBI's forensic team were investigating the home and a vehicle for evidence.

“Every sound, I imagine that I hear her, or a door, when I doze I have these little snippets of dreams and for a second I think everything is okay that everything got fixed but then I wake up and I realize that was a dream,” Smith told Q13 News earlier this month. “Being awake is the nightmare. All I want to do is dream, but I can’t sleep.”

If you have any information on Kassanndra Cantrell’s case, you are urged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

