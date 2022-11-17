'I’ve lost joy in everything:' Mom wants justice for her son 7 months after deadly shooting

A family is still searching for answers nearly seven months after a 23-year-old was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown International District.

Police say on April 20, Gibson Moore was shot and killed outside the Addison building near Main and Fourth.

Seattle Police said Moore came to help a friend who was in an argument when one of the suspects grabbed him from behind and threw him to the ground. At some point during the fight, a suspect shot and killed Moore.

Nearby surveillance footage shows two suspects running from the shooting.

"As soon as I heard those gunshots, and he looked at me. That’s all I can remember," said Tawni Cross, Moore’s girlfriend who was there the night he was killed.

"Not a day goes by that I don’t replay that night in my head, and I don’t see his shooter’s face in my head. It’s very frustrating to see this person and have such a clear visual and not know who they are," Cross said.

Moore’s mother, whom he was close with, says even as the months go by, the pain of her loss is not getting easier.

"They’ve taken so much from so many people, and they don’t deserve to be free," said Kate Coleman, Moore’s mother. "Nothing is good for me. I’ve lost joy in everything."

Coleman is still waiting for answers on who shot her son and why.

"There is so much crime in Seattle, I feel like it’s just getting buried further under all the crime," she said, of her son's case.

Despite the months that have gone by, she is still hopeful that her son's killers will be brought to justice.

"As long as he is out there, he can be found somehow," Coleman said.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can submit anonymous tips through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.P3Tips.com.



