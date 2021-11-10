Expand / Collapse search
'It's hard to go on': Father speaks out after son is killed at random outside Seattle bar

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Tony Summers said after his son Anthony Summers graduated from college he was working two jobs, so he didn’t go out much. 

"I loved to watch him, it was a beautiful thing to watch and I was so proud of him." 

But in late July, he went to a Pioneer Square bar for a birthday party. Anthony and about 300 other people were spilling out into the parking lot to go home, when chaos erupted. 

RELATED: Loved ones mourn victim in Seattle shooting as witnesses recover from traumatic night of gun violence

"He was just there, trying to get out the way just like everybody else, and he just was senselessly killed, no reason."

Anthony and four others were all seemingly hit as bullets ran out. Tony will never forget the call he got in the middle of the night telling him to rush to the hospital, where he waited for hours in agony. "They wouldn’t tell us anything and then come to find out he wasn't even there…he wasn’t even there. He had died at the scene and nobody told us."

Family and friends remember loved one shot and killed in Pioneer Square

Friend shares account of what happened the night Anthony Summers and four others were shot in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood.

At 26, Anthony was gone. Another young man was also killed. Tony says the pain is unimaginable. "It wasn’t supposed to be him, it was not, and it tears my heart up. It hurts my heart so bad, I don’t even know what to do. It’s hard to go on."

RELATED: 'I didn’t want to believe it:' Friend of shooting victim recounts violent night out in Seattle

Three months after the double murder, Tony worries there’s been little progress. 

"I know there were people out there who saw it, there were over 300 people there, I know there’s footage. I need help; I need help trying to solve this," he said "If I could change places with him I would in a heartbeat. I’ve lived my life, I’m good, I had a great life a great time, he was just maturing he was just figuring out his way and it was a beautiful thing to watch, I loved to just watch him

Seattle Police Department detectives believe some of the 300 witnesses to the shooting have cell phone video that they haven’t brought forward.

"It’s time for victims’ families such as the loved ones of Anthony Summers to get some closure for their loss. If you have any information, video or photos to share, even if you think it might not be helpful to the investigation, please submit it by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips App," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.  Tips can also be submitted at P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. It is anonymous. 

