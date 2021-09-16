'It's an unexplainable feeling:' Case of 25-year-old woman found on Stevens Pass ruled a homicide

A family is desperate for answers after the body of a young woman was identified as their loved one, and her death ruled a homicide.

Family says the victim is 25-year-old Callie Childers. Her body was found some 90 miles from her Marysville home, in an isolated area off of Steven’s Pass.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Death of Marysville woman on Stevens Pass ruled a homicide

Loved ones say Callie Childers was known for being a free spirit, a talented artist, and a devoted mother. Callie was from Longview in Cowlitz County, but a year ago moved to Snohomish County. Her family says that move made it harder to stay in touch, and concerns grew about running with a rough crowd.

"I knew she was and I worried about her all the time," says Laura Gomez, Callie’s close friend.

Worst fears turned into reality after Callie’s body was found in Chelan County on Steven’s Pass in the Rock Mountain trail area.

"I felt like I couldn't breathe, and for a moment I didn't even know who I was," says Rashell Heath, Callie's sister.

First came the shock of hearing Callie was gone. A week later came the news from detectives that her case is now a homicide investigation.

"It’s an unexplainable feeling because you can't just tell somebody it hurts and you're mad because it’s beyond that, as a sister, it takes a piece of you that can never be returned," said Heath.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is remaining tight-lipped, only saying her death was caused by homicidal violence.

"You think about what did she endure—and not only how this affected her family but how scared she was," said Heath.

Close friend Laura Gomez says having to tell Callie’s five-year-old daughter that her mother had become an angel was incredibly difficult. She says the girl has since continuously looked up at the sky and said ‘I love you mommy.’

"On her birthday a couple days ago, she asked if her mom had forgotten her birthday and we gave her gifts and said they dropped from the sky, and she ran to the window to tell her she loves her," said Gomez.

If you have any information you’re urged to contact crime stoppers where you can remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars cash. You can text your anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Callie's funeral.

