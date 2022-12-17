'It feels like I was violated:' Law enforcement provides tips to avoid porch pirates during holidays
TACOMA, Wash. - Porch pirates are targeting front stoops as the holiday season is in full swing.
Last Friday, Andres Reyes says he had a Grinch visit his front porch in Tacoma.
"Heart sunk, fell into my stomach, and I was like, ‘oh man, someone took my package,’" said Reyes.
Reyes’ surveillance camera captured the entire incident.
The video shows a man creep down Reyes' street, loop around at the roundabout, then park in front of his home and sit for a few minutes.
Several cars pass by on the street, then when the coast is clear, the porch pirate strikes and takes off with Reyes’ package.
"It feels like I was violated," he said.
Law enforcement says due to high numbers of crime, package thefts are a lower priority. However, they say there are ways to keep your stuff safe.
Law enforcement suggests:
- Having your package delivered to a secure location – like a P.O. Box or to your work
- Track your package and be at home when it arrives
- Have a neighbor pickup your package when it arrives
- Leave special delivery instructions, so the package is not left in the open