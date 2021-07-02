Isaiah Hinds: Manhunt for murder suspect wanted in Seattle

Detectives need your help tonight to find a murder suspect accused of ruthlessly gunning down a young man about to be a father this year.

Seattle Police know who they're looking for but they need your tips to help get him behind bars.

Investigators believe 22-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hinds could still be somewhere in Western Washington, either Seattle, South King County or Tacoma.

Hinds is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Omari Wallace in March while he was at a Community Passageways meeting at a church in Rainier Valley.

Omari's mom tells us her son was at the meeting seeking mentorship and support, hoping to be the best dad possible to his first child.

She says Omari was her best friend, and someone their family relied on every day.

"The first thing I’d do every morning was have him come in my room, and he would just wake me up and we would talk every day. And I don't have that," she says.

Hinds' criminal history goes back to 2014 in King County and includes convictions for second-degree assault in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting and attempted unlawful possession of a firearm.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm after he shot a man in front of his girlfriend and a 5-year-old child.

King County prosecutors say he also pleaded guilty to a residential burglary and vehicle theft in 2014.

Police say Hinds has threatened to commit suicide by cop before he goes back to prison.

Hinds is 5'8", 160 pounds and may be driving an old Toyota Corolla station wagon.

If you know where he's hiding out, or if you have any clues that could help detectives get him into custody, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a full $1,000 cash reward. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or text the information through the P3 Tips app on your cellphone.

