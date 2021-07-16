Investigators: Red Apple Fire was started by humans

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has determined that the Red Apple Fire burning in Wenatchee was caused by humans.

On July 14, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Monitor that was believed to have been the origin of the fire. Investigators found that the fire did not originate at that residence.

Investigators were then led to an adjacent property. It's unknown what, if anything, they found there, but it led them to determine that the fire was human-caused.

However, it's unknown at this time how the fire started.

At last check, the Red Apple Fire has burned 11,000 acres, putting hundreds of homes under varying evacuation levels.

