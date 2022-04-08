Interisland ferry service suspended all day Friday due to staff shortage

Interisland ferry service on the San Juan Islands route will be suspended all day Friday due to a crew shortage.

According to a statement from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the ferry service is advising those who need to travel between islands that they will need to use one of the other three remaining boats to get to their destination. To view WSDOT's ferry schedule, click here.

Interisland service will resume Sunday, April 10, which is the first day of the spring schedule and the start of weekend interisland service.

"Thank you for your understanding while we work to maintain our fleet. We will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available," a WSDOT statement reads.

