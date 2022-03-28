Inmate found dead in cell, King County investigating

article

King County's corrections department is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell Sunday.

According to the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, a 53-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle. Staff found him around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, and tried to revive him.

The inmate was declared dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will conduct a review to determine the cause and manner of death, and Public Health – Seattle & King County will conduct an independent investigation, per protocol.

