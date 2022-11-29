Expand / Collapse search
Idaho students killed: Candlelight vigil to be held at University of Idaho on Wednesday

Published 
Idaho
FOX 13 Seattle

Alum helping students stay safe after Idaho quadruple murder

A University of Idaho alum is helping students stay safe in wake of the quadruple homicide that happened nearly two weeks ago. The alum is donating keychains that light up and make loud noises to scare off potential criminals.

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow community is planning to hold a candlelight vigil at the University of Idaho campus this week for the four students killed. 

According to the university's website, a vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. PST. 

RELATED: Idaho students killed: What we know about the violent quadruple murder in Moscow

School officials said the event will be in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center on the Moscow campus. 

In the early morning of Nov. 13, the four students were stabbed and killed in their home near the University of Idaho campus. Moscow police said they have not identified any suspects, zeroed in on a motive or recovered a murder weapon.

University of Idaho students to return to campus Monday after quadruple murder

Students at the University of Idaho are expected to return to campus Monday following the quadruple murder of students two weeks ago.

RELATED: 911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'

University officials said there are other ways to be a part of Wednesday's scheduled vigil. 

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

There'll be an event at University of Idaho's Boise campus on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MST to be in sync with the Moscow vigil. This event will be in front of the University of Idaho Water Center at the corner of Front Street and S. Broadway Avenue. 

U of I Idaho Falls, Idaho State University and College of Eastern Idaho will have an event also Wednesday at 6 p.m. MST. They will be in the cafeteria located in Building Three on the College of Eastern Idaho campus, 1600 S. 25th E., Idaho Falls. 

Anyone who wants to be a part of the event can connect with the Vandal Family on social media, tag #VandalStrong or mention @uidaho.

"To the families and friends of these four young people, I want to extend my deepest condolences. Nothing I can say will make this better," University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a message to the campus.

Memorial service held for University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin

Friends and family gathered Monday afternoon to remember Ethan Chapin, who was one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home near campus.

The university also said GoFundMe pages have been made to support for the families of the students.

FOX 13 plans to stream Wednesday's vigil on fox13seattle.com. 