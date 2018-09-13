BOISE, Idaho — A new state study shows Idaho's overall taxes are the lowest in the region and rank 48th in the nation.The Spokesman-Review reports the annual Tax Burden Study, which the Idaho State Tax Commission has prepared each year since the 1970s, shows that Idaho's total state and local tax burden per person ranks 48th among the 50 states plus the District of Columbia, and falls 29.6 percent below the U.S. average.

