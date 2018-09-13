Human remains found at property of man tied to missing Idaho kids
Authorities said they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man’s home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children — a case that’s drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.
New Boise law targeting abandoned bikes in public spaces
Boise city officials have approved an ordinance that will remove bicycles on public bike racks that are left unattended for three days or longer.
Health experts alarmed by jump in STDs in Idaho
A jump in reports of sexually transmitted diseases in Idaho has health experts worried. Last year there were nearly 6,600 STD cases, including HIV, up from fewer than 6,300 in 2016.
U.S. hop fields hit record acreage with Washington leading growth
U.S. hop acreage is forecast at a record 53,282 acres this year, up 4 percent over last year, with new acreage and plantings entering full production.
19-year-old likely paralyzed after diving at Snake River
A 19-year-old Lewiston, Idaho, man likely will be paralyzed after hitting his head in the Snake River while diving at Hells Gate State Park.
Idaho school district adding armed guards to improve safety
An Idaho school district will hire its first armed guard this summer in an effort to improve school safety.
Idaho potatoes set record for production value last year
Idaho potatoes were valued at $1.19 billion last year, setting a record for the crop's production value.
500-year-old skeletons sought by 3 Native American tribes
Somewhere in Boise, the 500-year-old skeletons of two Native Americans found last year are being stored as three tribes seek to claim them as their own.
Idaho's taxes the lowest in the region, study says
BOISE, Idaho — A new state study shows Idaho's overall taxes are the lowest in the region and rank 48th in the nation.The Spokesman-Review reports the annual Tax Burden Study, which the Idaho State Tax Commission has prepared each year since the 1970s, shows that Idaho's total state and local tax burden per person ranks 48th among the 50 states plus the District of Columbia, and falls 29.6 percent below the U.S. average.
Idaho bills parent of juvenile $84,500 following wildfire
Idaho officials have sent an $84,500 bill to the parent of a juvenile after fire investigators determined the juvenile started a wildfire with mortar-style fireworks.
Child injured on 'Firehouse' slide at North Idaho Fair
A child was injured at the North Idaho Fair in Coeur d'Alene, resulting in the closure of a carnival ride.
Idaho's largest sequoia tree finds new home (video)
More than a century after it was planted as a sapling in a doctor's yard in Boise, Idaho, the 10-story tree was shifted across the street to make way for a hospital expansion.
Dozens of dead crows found in Idaho may have been poisoned
Authorities say about 50 crows were found dead in the southwest Idaho city of Nampa last month and some of them may have been poisoned.
Crews to move Idaho's largest tree for construction
Crews are working to remove Idaho's largest sequoia tree from where it sits next to a hospital due to construction.